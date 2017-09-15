Newsvine

The growing ethical crimes of Sarah Huckabee-Sanders

This week WH spokeshill Sarah Huckabee-Sanders seems to be intent on building a greater and greater pile of ethical and moral gaffes and crimes than any other Press Secretary in History.  

First of all she advocated for an ESPN reporter to be fired because she had said the Donald “There are Nice Nazis/Both Sides/The Alf-Left came Charging/My father doesn't rent to Niggers/I don’t like black people touching my money/The Central Park Five should have been executed/Look at my Black Guy/Mexicans are Rapists/Muslims cheered 9/11” Trump is a “White Supremacy.”

I mean who could ever get an impression like that?

