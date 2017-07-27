Report: Trump admin threatens retaliation against Alaska for Obamacare repeal opposition

Wow who will trump fire next, oops sorry I forgot these are elected people! Does trump really believe he and his camp of swamp creatures can fire elected state officials?
I pray the people who elected trump are getting their full measure of foolishness, as that is ALL trump has delivered!
Wednesday afternoon, Alaska’s two Republican senators got surprising phone calls from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke insinuating that the Trump administration would punish the state should Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) continue to oppose Obamacare repeal efforts.