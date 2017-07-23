Newsvine

geewizz-6485144

About Retired Educator Articles: 2 Seeds: 1043 Comments: 6201 Since: Jul 2012

Supreme Court ruling leads to offensive trademark requests

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by geewizz-6485144 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sun Jul 23, 2017 10:27 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

How much is too much? It is clear the rabbit hole is growing deeper and darker every day. When will Americans' just say no to hatefulness?

Or have we yet not learned enough from our history? Or do we really care enough to stand up for our great country, our fellow Americans’ and our civil society which is being destroyed?

A small group of companies and individuals are looking to register racially charged words and symbols for their products, including the N-word and a swastika, based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision on trademarks last month.

At least nine such applications have been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) since the unanimous June 19 ruling throwing out a federal law prohibiting disparaging trademarks. All are pending.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor