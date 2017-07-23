Supreme Court ruling leads to offensive trademark requests

How much is too much? It is clear the rabbit hole is growing deeper and darker every day. When will Americans' just say no to hatefulness?
Or have we yet not learned enough from our history? Or do we really care enough to stand up for our great country, our fellow Americans’ and our civil society which is being destroyed?
A small group of companies and individuals are looking to register racially charged words and symbols for their products, including the N-word and a swastika, based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision on trademarks last month.
At least nine such applications have been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) since the unanimous June 19 ruling throwing out a federal law prohibiting disparaging trademarks. All are pending.