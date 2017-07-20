Newsvine

Team Trump Used Obamacare Money to Run Ads Against It

Thu Jul 20, 2017
Thus an example of just how screwed the people of America are, and a real show of ethical behavior on the part of republicans. The ability to lie, cheat and steal healthcare from millions with a smile…….

The Trump administration has spent taxpayer money meant to encourage enrollment in the Affordable Care Act on a public relations campaign aimed at methodically strangling it.

The effort, which involves a multi-pronged social media push as well as video testimonials designed at damaging public opinion of President Obama’s health care law, is far more robust and sustained than has been publicly revealed or realized.

