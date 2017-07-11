North Korea 'Not Our Responsibility,' China Says

China has had enough of being asked to answer for North Korea’s actions. In a remarkably forceful statement, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman called for an end to what he called the “China responsibility theory.”

In his daily press conference on Tuesday, quoted by Reuters, spokesman Geng Shuang did not explicitly refer to anyone in particular, but it is difficult to think he was not speaking of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been the most vocal in calling for China to intervene in North Korea.