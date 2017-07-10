Trump Admin. Lobbied Lawmakers to Weaken Russia Sanctions

I have been wondering what happen to the new sanctions congress had voted on and passed few week ago, now I know why they had not been implemented!

Trump administration officials huddled privately on Capitol Hill last week as part of a bid to weaken legislation that would slap new sanctions on Russia and Iran, The Daily Beast has learned.

A top Treasury Department official met with House leadership staffers and committee aides last Thursday to discuss changing a key component of the Senate bill which was sent to the House for approval after a procedural violation stalled it for weeks, two congressional aides with knowledge of the meeting told The Daily Beast.