Russia confirms Putin-Trump talk on joint cyber unit

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia confirmed on Monday that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had discussed forming a joint Russian-U.S. group on cyber security, an idea that has provoked uproar in Washington, but said it was only a tentative proposal.

Just how slow is trump? It seems I think putin has a clue. Or is it just his team didn’t brief him properly? Is there no protocol they will follow or is it just more important to bash President Obama?

I would like to understand just what it is that trump followers see, hear or understand about what a president is expected to do for America at these summits?

I'd also like to know what it is that keeps them so anchored to every word, action or misdeed of the trump administration. Thanks in advance to anyone who will attempt to answer my questions, but please no deflections.