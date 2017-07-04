The Hijacked American Presidency - The New York Times

What is your opinion, this is Mr. Charles M. Blow's opinion could he be on the same track as you? Or are we all seeing and hearing something/someone very differently?

Every now and then we are going to have to do this: Step back from the daily onslaughts of insanity emanating from Donald Trump’s parasitic presidency and remind ourselves of the obscenity of it all, registering its magnitude in its full, devastating truth.

There is something insidious and corrosive about trying to evaluate the severity of every offense, trying to give each an individual grade on the scale of absurdity. Trump himself is the offense.

Everything that springs from him, every person who supports him, every staffer who shields him, every legislator who defends him, is an offense.

Every partisan who uses him — against all he or she has ever claimed to champion — to advance a political agenda and, in so doing, places party over country, is an offense.