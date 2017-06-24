Here's the simplest takedown of the Republican scheme to take away health care from millions

Please before you start with who thinks Kos can run a fact based article, just fact check for yourself!

America, the most wealth in the world has come to the realizations that the wealth can’t be wealthy enough! There is never a place where every wealthy person is satisfied with what they have, always needing more, how deep are the tax cut going to be before that need is filled? As usual it’s on the backs of the poor, disabled, elderly, middle-class, and/or working poor.

There are far too many who think healthcare is a privilege, but that’s because they consider themselves the privileged…. Not once thinking of anyone but themselves and with the leadership America has right now in this republican congress it is plain to see getting rid of anything Obama is more important than taking care of Americans’.

Especially those who can’t take care of themselves, yet that same congress says they are of Christian values and call themselves patriots…… Unfu@@king believable!