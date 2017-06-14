Six Michigan officials criminally charged in Flint water crisis

It's about damn time! Sadly this step won't help those with brain damage due to this horrific change in the water supply.

Six current and former Michigan and Flint officials were criminally charged on Wednesday for their roles in the city's water crisis that was suspected of being responsible for an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that led to at least 12 deaths, the state's attorney general said.

Five of the officials, including Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, were charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from their roles in handling the crisis, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said in a statement.

Involuntary manslaughter is a felony that carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.