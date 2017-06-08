School bullies are using the words and name "Trump" to harass & attack their classmates

This is not what America stands for, it is clear that some take every hateful word spewed by trump. How can we as American's or for that matter any other country trust or respect trump who is such a weak person?

Because of course you can tell someone is a “leader” when he has dozens and dozens of people following his lead.

Buzzfeed News has confirmed more than 50 incidents in 26 states where students have been harassed at school using themes they picked up from the Republican president’s campaign and administration.

“As the campaign heated up last year, I started to notice a pretty significant change among my kids,” said Amanda Mead, a 10-veteran English teacher in Spokane Valley, Washington. “They would say things that I have never heard kids in my school district say. Far more vitriolic.”

Most of those attacks have been directed by white students toward black or Latino classmates — who’ve been called slaves or subjected to chants of “build that wall.”