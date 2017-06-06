The Ku Klux Klan wants to rally in Charlottesville. Now this college town is on edge again.

This is trump's world, as he wants it. More hate and chaos as he watches America burn to the ground...

When torch-wielding white nationalists gathered in front of a Confederate statue in downtown Charlottesville, Va., last month, Mayor Michael Signer worried that the event harkened back to “the days of the KKK.”

That warning has now become prophecy.

On Monday, city officials said the the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan had applied to hold a rally near the statue on July 8.

A city spokeswoman said the permit would likely be approved.

“People have a constitutional right to assemble,” said director of communications Miriam Dickler.