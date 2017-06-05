Analysis | Trump wants to privatize air traffic control. Here's what that means.

Are we having fun yet? Can anyone surmise just how this will move America forward with jobs, infrastructure's, or policy?

Change could soon be coming to the skies above America. At least that’s what the Trump administration is hoping for.

Earlier Monday, President Trump laid out his vision for overhauling the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — the agency that oversees all aspects of civil aviation. Part of Trump’s vision involves privatizing the agency’s air traffic control (ATC) function. Here’s what you should know about it.