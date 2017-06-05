How Donald Trump will tweet and speak this week to distract from James Comey

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning a renewed call for what he called his "travel ban" on people traveling to the United States from six Muslim-majority countries. That policy has been struck down repeatedly in federal court but it remains a cornerstone of Trump's first 100 days — and a promise he made to voters in December 2015.

The day after a terrorist attack Saturday night in London killed seven people, Trump went on to Twitter to criticize London Mayor Sadiq Khan and note that the attackers did not use guns. "As president I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores," Trump told journalists Sunday night.