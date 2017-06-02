Nooses Have Been Appearing Around Washington. Experts Say It's a Sign of 'Growing Use of Hate Symbols'

Our nation has yet to deal with the issue of racism. We can't talk for fear of judgment or being misunderstood, clearly we must deal with it or at the very least learn from our past in order to move forward.

There is no chance for growth or understanding when we can't talk to or learn from each other, turn a blind eye, support hate, or ignore the issue as if it will go away on its own. America is better than that, and no matter what we are all in this together......