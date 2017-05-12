Trump threatens to cancel press briefings, unhappy with Comey coverage

What is really going on? Why is it so difficult for trump to accept that he creates the issues he is facing? The questions and concerns he thinks he has always manage to be the fault of others he (trump) never feels or sees his responsibility or accountability for his deeds, words or behavior.

WASHINGTON — In a flood of angry tweets Friday morning, President Trump threatened the press and James Comey personally as he continues to grapple with the fallout from his abrupt firing of his FBI director and the conflicting stories he and his aides have told about it.