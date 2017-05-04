North Korean state media lashes out at China and suggests Trump is ignorant

Ok, what's new well trump really though that Kim wold want to meet him and that he would not face negative stories..... Wrong again!

With tensions high over North Korean's nuclear program and the threat of conflict refusing to subside, North Korean state media lashed out Wednesday and Thursday. President Trump was one target, but China — a major ally and benefactor of North Korea — faced its own pointed critique.

The comments about Trump appeared first in Minju Choson, the principal newspaper of North Korea's cabinet, and were republished on the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) website. The commentary accused Trump of a lack of understanding of North Korea, calling his administration a “mere beginner insofar as its ignorance of its rival was concerned” and warning that “crimes such as regime change in anti-imperialist countries” would not influence North Korea.

The article also said that, for the North Korean people, “it is their steadfast will to wipe out anyone mulling hurting the dignity of the supreme leadership wherever he or she may be on earth.”