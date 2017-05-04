GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle

So many will suffer, but this is what trump supporters want….
Clearly those who live in red states, poor rural areas as well as seniors, disabled, vets, and children will catch most of the blunt, however middle-class families will have to take a back seat to the harm this will cause as they begin to pay more, and more for less and less coverage……..
Who will these people blame this time for their issues of healthcare?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican health care bill leapt over a procedural hurdle and headed toward a showdown vote on final House passage Thursday. Leaders predicted they'd deliver a victory for President Donald Trump just six weeks after nearly leaving the measure for dead and days after GOP support seemed to crumble anew.
By a near party-line 235-192 vote, the House added several changes to insurance coverage requirements to the GOP's prized legislation that leaders had promised to build support from wavering Republicans. A wafer-thin margin seemed likely on final passage, with opposition expected from every Democrat and more than a dozen Republicans.
House approval would send the measure to an uncertain fate in the Senate, where some Republicans consider the bill too harsh. Polls have shown President Barack Obama's health care overhaul — which the GOP bill would largely repeal — has actually gained in popularity as the debate over a replacement health care program has accelerated.