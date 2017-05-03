CNN refuses to air false and misleading ad from Donald Trump

Why would the trump administration think that CNN would/should advertise this lie? Wasn't it CNN the first one to be called out by trump at a press conference as fake news? More news outlet need to follow suit and I hope CNN sticks to it refusal.

The Donald Trump 2020 campaign (yes, that is a real thing already happening) released an ad claiming Trump’s first 100 days have been amazing, the best, "America has rarely seen such success." For real, that’s a statement in the ad, which can be seen and mocked below. The original ad was quietly removed from YouTube yesterday because it featured Donald Trump shaking hands with National Security Advisor, Lieutenant Gen. H.R. McMaster, who was wearing his Army uniform. That’s a big no-no, a clear violation of Defense Department rules.

A notable element of both the original and revised ad is a part whining that you, the general public, are unaware of Dear Leader’s great success because the “fake news” is keeping it a secret from you.

The Trump campaign wanted to air the commercial on CNN, but the ad was rejected because it labeled the media as “fake news.” In a statement, CNN said: