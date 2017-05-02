GOP bill hung up on pre-existing conditions

Well after over 7 years of wasted tax payer money on repeals, with no plan we now have a full complement of republicans with no direction still fighting over the PPACA.
This congress is just pitiful. The congress along with trump are consumed with removing President Obama name more than working to move America forward…..
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) on Tuesday became the latest House Republican to come out against the ObamaCare repeal-and-replace bill, underlining how the legislation is losing support from lawmakers who fear it could hurt people with pre-existing health conditions.
Some lawmakers expressed doubts that the healthcare bill would come up for a vote this week despite a push from House leaders to get it to the floor before a one-week recess.
"I guess all things are possible, but at least right now I don't see that happening," said Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tenn.), who said there are too many "no" votes piling up.