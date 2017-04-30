Trump dominates the 101st day with tweets, tough talk about health care

Clearly when I look at what trump and what he has done/created in/for America I see a person who is an ASP (antisocial personality disorder) he is deceitful, impulsive, and he ignores responsibilities. He lacks empathy and has no conscience with an inability to feel remorse for his actions or words.

He (trump) seduced and ingratiates himself with people like his base voters only for his own gain, and entertainment. He is proud of how gullible and easy they were so proud in fact he is still campaigning, still patting himself on the back for his promises even though he has not accomplished anything. He (trump) embellishing his lies, then spins them to impress these poor lost souls (his audience) looking for their savior.

President Trump shifted the blame for inaction on key issues including health care to Democrats in a lengthy and wide-ranging CBS interview that aired Sunday. Trump told Face the Nation anchor John Dickerson that the job is "something that I really love and I think I've done a very good job at it." Trump maintained there is yet another version of the American Health Care Act, House Republicans' plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, and blamed obstruction by Democrats for Congress' failure to pass the legislation before his 100th day in Congress, although Republicans control both chambers of Congress.

Why wasn’t trump called on carpet for lying on this show, I mean seriously called out? He claimed to have done a great job in his first 100 days, can anyone give me a clue as to this greatness?