House GOP rebuffs bill to release Trump tax returns and visitor logs

Seeded by geewizz-6485144
Seeded on Thu Apr 27, 2017 3:55 PM
Of all the petitions signed, all the calls made and all the conversations the republicans are still fighting to keep trump’s tax returns a secret. There is no wonder why trump think he can do as he pleases the congress has enabled him to think this way.

When trump draw so much attention to how he was going to bring down President Obama over his birth certificate and school records it was alright, but to ask for tax returns of the pathological liar in chief  trump is somehow wrong?

Such double standards need to change, what is good for the goose is always good for the gander……. The whole republican party is so full of hypocrites it’s a shame….. How can they feel justified in blocking a bill to force trump to show his tax returns and visitor's logs?

House Republicans rebuffed an effort by Democrats on Thursday to force a vote on legislation that would require President Trump to release his tax returns and visitor logs.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) offered a resolution through a procedural motion that was defeated along party lines, 230-193. Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.), who has called on Trump to release his tax returns, was the sole Republican to vote with Democrats.

Clark's measure would have ordered Trump to provide the House with his tax returns and visitor logs for both the White House and Mar-a-Lago, the south Florida resort where Trump has spent spent several weekends as president.

