Hate group leader: Our allies 'are now very well placed' in the Trump administration

When will we a people realize that hate is a poison that needs to be eradicated? Why are we in need of such hate groups and why are they a part of this administration? What have we learned as a people over the last 400 and why are white people so afraid of brown or non-white people?

Yes, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign emboldened white supremacists and extremists, with a wave of hate crimes sweeping the nation in the immediate days following his popular vote loss to Hillary Clinton. White nationalists like Steve Bannon and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have found a new home in the administration, and as the New York Times recently noted, a number of lesser known but equally deplorable anti-immigrant voices have joined right alongside them.....