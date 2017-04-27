Newsvine

geewizz-6485144

About Retired Educator Articles: 2 Seeds: 1036 Comments: 6147 Since: Jul 2012

Hate group leader: Our allies 'are now very well placed' in the Trump administration

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by geewizz-6485144 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Thu Apr 27, 2017 8:58 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

When will we a people realize that hate is a poison that needs to be eradicated? Why are we in need of such hate groups and why are they a part of this administration? What have we learned as a people over the last 400 and why are white people so afraid of brown or non-white people?

Yes, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign emboldened white supremacists and extremists, with a wave of hate crimes sweeping the nation in the immediate days following his popular vote loss to Hillary Clinton. White nationalists like Steve Bannon and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have found a new home in the administration, and as the New York Times recently noted, a number of lesser known but equally deplorable anti-immigrant voices have joined right alongside them.....

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor