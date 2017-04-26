How Trump's tax proposal could impact his own business empire

Wow, this should come as no surprise. Clearly all that trump has done has only benefited he and his family as well as his wealthy friends. This is simply another example of the wealthy taking advantage of the middle-class, working poor and the uneducated voters.

President Trump’s massive tax-cut proposal would slash taxes on hundreds of businesses he and his family own.

The White House on Wednesday unveiled a proposal that would cut the top tax rate for corporations, as well as entities known as pass-through businesses, to 15 percent.

That could prove to be a windfall for the Trump Organization, the private umbrella company for hundreds of Trump real estate, licensing and other companies, many of which qualify as pass-through businesses.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns, making it impossible to know how much his businesses could save on taxes.