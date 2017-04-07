Nikki Haley is silenced at Women's Summit—gets called on her and Trump's bullsh*t by big crowd

What an example of inexperience Haley put on display… Just a few days ago she talked as much shi@@ as her boss trump…… Now she can hardly speak to the facts of her on comments. I am it has much to do with the lack of truth to her earlier comments. Haley has not been in any foreign policy but this again is par for the course. When you consider those who have been selected to the many post of this administration you would be hard pressed to find one who could direct trump as he is lost in his position as well!

The two women were there to discuss these first few months on the job under the Trump administration. Obviously, Syria was at the top of the list and as soon as Van Susteren decided to ask a real question, things took a tougher turn for Haley.

In response to Susteren’s question about why we haven’t heard much from Trump on Russia, Haley went into a bogus talking point about how she’s fighting the good fight and when you look at Trump’s “actions” versus his “words,” you can see that he’s totally awesome.