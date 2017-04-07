Report: Trump considering ousting Priebus, Bannon

What's really going on?

President Trump is considering ousting both White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon, Axios reported on Friday.

Aides and advisers to the president told Axios that, while Trump is considering a major shakeup in the West Wing, it's not clear when it would happen or if Trump will "pull that trigger."

"Things are happening, but it's very unclear the president's willing to pull that trigger," one top aide said.

Bannon emerged as one of Trump's closest - and most controversial - aides before the president took office.