Trump administration sought to block Sally Yates from testifying to Congress on Russia - The Washington Post

Seeded on Tue Mar 28, 2017
This should not come as a surprise to anyone! I best guess is trump and his team didn't look far enough down the road when he fired her... Now he is still trying to shut her up, why could that be?

The Trump administration sought to block former acting attorney general Sally Yates from testifying to Congress in the House investigation of links between Russian officials and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, The Washington Post has learned, a position that is likely to further anger Democrats who have accused Republicans of trying to damage the inquiry.

According to letters The Post reviewed, the Justice Department notified Yates earlier this month that the administration considers a great deal of her possible testimony to be barred from discussion in a congressional hearing because the topics are covered by the presidential communication privilege.

