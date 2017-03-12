Steve Bannon under active criminal investigation for... get this... residency fraud.

This picture is just epic it is more important than the article, now think about who is really calling the shots here….! These frauds sitting together as they represent America…..

Courtesy of O’Harrow and Boburg at the Washington Post. Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, a white nationalist who has repeatedly pushed false claims of massive voter fraud by minorities voting in jurisdictions where they do not actually live, is now the subject of an active criminal investigation in Florida, centering on Bannon’s “residency” and “qualifi[cations] to vote in the state”: