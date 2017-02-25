Newsvine

EPA head suggests rollback of Obama-era rules may begin next week

WASHINGTON – The new head of the Environmental Protection Agency suggested to a gathering of conservative Republicans on Saturday that the agency could begin as early as next week the process of rolling back some of the federal regulations put in place by the Obama administration.

"The future ain’t what it used to be" at the EPA, Scott Pruitt said during an address at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.

