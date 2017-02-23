Newsvine

Trump says he can't find a country we have a trade surplus with: Here they are

d j trump is a complete idiot, and he doesn't care who knows it!

On Thursday, President Donald Trump held a "listening session" with twenty-four manufacturing CEOs.

The president spoke about the "unbelievably bad" trade deals the US has with other nations and added that "everything's a deficit."

"The deals we have with other countries are unbelievably bad. We don't have any good deals. In fact, I'm trying to find a country where we actually have a surplus of trade as opposed to... Everything's a deficit," he said.

In these nations:

