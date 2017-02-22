EPA chief Pruitt's newly released emails show deep ties to fossil fuel interests

Scott Pruitt will fit right in with the rest of the liars. Well again all we needed to do was wait. It is clear that this administration is and will be run by the most crooked of the crooked. There will be no ethics, integrity or any personal character to be concerned about as they are not a requirement, to work with trump.

The republicans have taken abuse of authority to a new level, one in which the average citizen, the poor, the elderly, disabled and children just don’t count…. But we must remember they did say give them a chance to prove they can govern.

Does anyone believe these new set of deregulation's are right or even needed? I am sure the corporations will make the plenty of money from each and every one or as trump put it 2 for every 1 will be eradicated very soon.