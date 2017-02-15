Throughout Donald Trump's presidential campaign, and now during his first weeks in office, one country keeps re-emerging in the controversies that swirl around him: Russia.
The latest episode was Monday night's resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Even as Trump contemplates Flynn's replacement, Defense Secretary James Mattis flew out of Washington before dawn on Tuesday to reassure European allies anxious over Trump's campaign criticism that NATO is "obsolete."
Flynn's Departure Adds Fuel As Trump's Russia Problem Smolders : Parallels : NPR
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:52 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment