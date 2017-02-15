Newsvine

In first under Trump, Russian jets buzzed a U.S. destroyer at close range

Russia is beginning to show its real disregard for trump and America. How long will it take for the trump administration to go to work protecting Americans’?

Clearly trump and his team are too busy to notice what is going on as they have made no attempt to check putin this happened on 2/10/17, has anyone heard/read any conversations on how  to stop putin it does not seem to be something trump or our congress wants to do?

Yesterday it was a cruise missile that was fired by putin and his team now we learn an American ship the USS Porter was buzzed by Russian jets and the captain states it was “unsafe”

