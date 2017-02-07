GOP lawmaker proposes abolishing Department of Education

As we have watched as trump and his minions destroy all that’s good about America, Mr. Bannon has connected with far-right parties threatening to topple governments throughout Western Europe, he has also made common cause with elements in the Roman Catholic Church who oppose the direction Francis is taking them. Many share Mr. Bannon’s suspicion of Pope Francis as a dangerously misguided, and probably socialist, pontiff.

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/steve-bannon-carries-battles-to-another-influential-hub-the-vatican/ar-AAmHo4c?li=BBnb7Kz&ocid=U452DHP

We now have the new republican FCC director cancelling net neutral ending internet service for schools in the low income and middle school communities And with that a new Education head that hates public education wow...

It continues to get worse. In less than 3 weeks America and the world is chaos what’s next for trump and his arsenal of hatefulness?