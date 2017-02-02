Newsvine

geewizz-6485144

About Retired Educator Articles: 2 Seeds: 999 Comments: 5820 Since: Jul 2012

Congress scraps Obama rules on coal mining, guns

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by geewizz-6485144 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Thu Feb 2, 2017 4:24 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled Congress on Thursday scrapped Obama-era rules on the environment and guns, counting on a new ally in the White House to help reverse years of what the GOP calls excessive regulation.

The Senate gave final approval to a measure eliminating a rule to prevent coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams, while the House backed a separate resolution doing away with extended background checks for gun purchases by some Social Security recipients with mental disabilities.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor