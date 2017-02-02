Newsvine

Trump cites warnings against Iran; Tehran shrugs off pressures from 'inexperienced' president

And here I thought we'd get down the road with trump, flynn and tillerson 3 or 4 months before they started pushing for a new foreign conflict...... How foolish of me!

Just before the Senate confirmed Trump’s new secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, on Wednesday, national security adviser ­Michael Flynn made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room to deliver a stern warning to Iran over its most recent ballistic missile test.

“As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,” Flynn said.

