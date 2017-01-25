Contractor says Trump refusing to pay for work at DC hotel

I was wondering just how long it would be before the trump organization stiffed another hard working American company? However I also wonder why any company would work for the trump organization as a contract with trump is worthless just like his word?

AES, a California company doing business locally under the name Freestate Electrical Construction Co., alleged that it bore increased expenses last year because of change orders and other demands from Trump's staff.

AES said it was told to accelerate the pace of work so that the then-Republican presidential candidate could hold a televised media event to celebrate the "soft opening" of the luxury hotel prior to the November election.