Trump sued over foreign government payments to his firms

The saga has begun, while I personally didn’t think any law firms would be jumping in so early. I thought trump would get pass the first 2 weeks but oh well it had to happen as trump continues to show his lack of regard or respect for the constitution or the majority of Americans…..

NEW YORK - A group of prominent constitutional and ethics lawyers sued President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of violating the U.S. Constitution by letting his hotels and other businesses accept payments from foreign governments.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan by the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington contended that Trump is "submerged in conflicts of interest" because of ties with countries such as China, India and potentially Russia.