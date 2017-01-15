CIA director warns Trump as tensions rise with intelligence agencies

The con-man has spoken again! How often will the American public allow this con to disparage our intelligence community, while simultaneously while standing up for Putin? What will it take for we the people stand up against this lack of respect for our Great Nation?

What must happen before our media actually without fear of reprisal from any entity publish all pertinent information to protect America from such pitiful childish behavior? This is not the norm and we must not as a people accept it as so......