NATO 'obsolete,' says Trump as he praises Brexit

President-elect Donald Trump, in remarks likely to rattle US allies, described NATO as "obsolete" in an interview published in Monday editions of two European newspapers.
He also hailed Britain's exit from the EU and backed a speedy trade deal with the UK, but condemned as "catastrophic" Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open Germany's doors to a flood of refugees.
