Fact check: Trump's false and misleading claims at his press conference

In his first press conference since July, President-elect Donald Trump repeated some false and misleading claims on jobs, health care and his tax returns:
• Trump falsely claimed that there are “96 million really wanting a job and they can’t get [one].”
Trump said that “you learn very little” from a tax return.
