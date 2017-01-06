What a jackhole: Trump orders ambassadors to yank their kids out of school and come home ASAP

While wiping out all you can to start, it only seems perfect in trump's narrow mind to uproot people who have lived and worked outside of the country who have given their lives and those of their families in service to our country. I mean after all trump has sacrificed so much for America right.

This move will leave a huge void in our country's ability to be safe, but again diplomacy just isn't trump's cup of tea!

Which means trump isn't the cup of tea America will ever need, but must now deal with due to foolish voters' who always vote against their best interest......