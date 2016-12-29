Newsvine

geewizz-6485144

About Retired Educator Articles: 2 Seeds: 986 Comments: 5712 Since: Jul 2012

Obama Punishes Russia for Election Hacking

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by geewizz-6485144 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:35 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Well now what's really going on, is trump tweeting right now just how he will change this for his bff Putin? Oh the nerve of American intelligence community, how dare them think they know more than the president-elect!

In a sweeping set of announcements, the United States was also expected to release evidence linking the cyberattacks to computer systems used by Russian intelligence.

Taken together, the actions would amount to the strongest American response ever taken to a state-sponsored cyberattack aimed at the United States.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor