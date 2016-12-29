Obama Punishes Russia for Election Hacking

Well now what's really going on, is trump tweeting right now just how he will change this for his bff Putin? Oh the nerve of American intelligence community, how dare them think they know more than the president-elect!

In a sweeping set of announcements, the United States was also expected to release evidence linking the cyberattacks to computer systems used by Russian intelligence.

Taken together, the actions would amount to the strongest American response ever taken to a state-sponsored cyberattack aimed at the United States.