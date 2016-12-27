Analysis: GOP vexed by factions on replacing health law

The Republican Party has never had a plan for healthcare for Americans'. Nor do they give a fat rat’s azz about those who will suffer to death due to lack of healthcare.... It is sad to think that the people who are elected to serve the people can't find a way to show more concern for those less fortunate, the elderly, disabled, poor, sick and the children.

Should this do nothing congress gets their way healthcare for every American who isn't a part of the 1% will be looking to a privatized system which will turn Medicare into a voucher system which is Ryan’s plan that clearly won’t cover the cost of healthcare for the elderly or disabled. But what the hell those in congress don’t pay into Social Security, so those that do are again the butt of the issue/problem of limited services they have paid into. Another part of that plan is to limit Social Security for anyone born after 1957, now think about that for a moment many of those people have paid into SS for 25-35 years minimum what happens to what they planned on for their retirement?

And now we have Trump?