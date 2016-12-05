Newsvine

N.C. man told police he went to D.C. pizzeria with assault rifle to 'self-investigate' election-related conspiracy theory

The incidents continue to get more crazy, it's just a shame people don't recognize how fear, hate and misinformation runs their lives.

Fake news has increased, people tend to believe what they are told/read as fact never look for truth and then blame everyone else for their misdeeds and yes trump played a huge role in making sure many of the lies and misinformation was passed around his base to the point of even this action,

There are other incidents but for the sake of argument let’s dissect this one for now. What do you really think about fake news, who provides it and who really follows, these fake news stories?

