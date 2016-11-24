Pence attorneys argue against Indiana release of document

Our Vice President elect must be hiding something. He is too concerned about his emails, notes and actions from his last job, I wonder if he still feels that emails are public property and/or not so private after all? Pence such a hypocrite!

The civil case before Indiana's Court of Appeals was brought by Indianapolis attorney William Groth, who sued the Pence administration in 2015 after it denied his request for a document related to the efforts of Republican governors to stop President Barack Obama's immigration executive order.

Pence has long presented himself as a champion of a free press and the First Amendment. On the campaign trail, he aggressively criticized Democrat Hillary Clinton for refusing to release emails sent from a private server she maintained while secretary of state.