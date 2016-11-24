Newsvine

Pence attorneys argue against Indiana release of document

Our Vice President elect must be hiding something. He is too concerned about his emails, notes and actions from his last job, I wonder if he still feels that emails are public property and/or not so private after all? Pence such a hypocrite! 

The civil case before Indiana's Court of Appeals was brought by Indianapolis attorney William Groth, who sued the Pence administration in 2015 after it denied his request for a document related to the efforts of Republican governors to stop President Barack Obama's immigration executive order.

Pence has long presented himself as a champion of a free press and the First Amendment. On the campaign trail, he aggressively criticized Democrat Hillary Clinton for refusing to release emails sent from a private server she maintained while secretary of state.

