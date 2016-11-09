Newsvine

Before Inauguration, A Trial: Trump To Appear In Court Over Trump University

Wed Nov 9, 2016
Today we wake up to a real life nightmare! It is very difficult to think trump is the new president-elect but its’ true. I guess a fast talking thief, liar and con man is the best we could have in a party full of hatefulness.

As we move forward let’s keep in mind that not paying for services rendered from contractors are part of how trump get ahead. Let’s not forget the women he plans on suing for coming forward with allegations of sexual assault, or the charges he trump will begin to face as he goes to court on fraud charges…..

I am sure being rich has its benefits however there comes a time when even that doesn’t help as much as some may think. Trump will go to court (I doubt that he will be able to show up) starting before the inauguration and could be a full fledged felon before he is sworn into office.

 

