Bill Maher slams evangelicals: Their Trump support proves who they really are

Sun Nov 6, 2016
Watch the video, pure entertainment and very factual in its deliver! 

Bill Maher called out evangelicals for the dangerous hypocrisy they are displaying with their support for everything they preach against, which Donald Trump exemplifies. You can watch the video here.

"Before leaving this election behind we must all thank Donald Trump for the one good thing he did," Bill Maher said. "He exposed evangelicals who are big Trump supporters as the shameless hypocrites they have always been. I don't know if you noticed, but Republicans didn't get to play the Jesus card this time around because it is hard to bring up the ten commandments when your candidate spent his life breaking all of them.

Trump's commandments are like the regular commandments with LOL at the end."

