Trump Supporter Holds Six Children At Gunpoint,Accuses Them Of Destroying His Trump Yard Sign

This is a real example of what trump has brought to the tables of America! What sane adult would pull a gun on children? This is what deplorable looks like, I wonder were the parents of these children stand on the fact that a neighbor held their children at gun point?

A 56 year-old Allen Park, Michigan man named Michael Kubek is facing felony weapons charges after forcing six children aged 12-14 to lay down while he threatened them with a P938 9 mm handgun, allegedly for vandalizing his “Trump/Pence" yard sign.

A Donald Trump supporter in Michigan pointed a gun at six kids he suspected of destroying a yard sign favoring the Republican presidential candidate.

Allen Park officers found the children, aged 12 to 14, on the grass Saturday with 56-year-old Michael Kubek standing over them "cursing and yelling." They said a gun had been pointed at them.

"He was using very profane language," a neighbor told Fox 2. "Real bad language."