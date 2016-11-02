Iowa police capture suspect after 'ambush-style' killings of two officers - The Washington Post

This is a damn shame, people seem to have no value for the lives of others today!

A man suspected of killing two police officers sitting in their squad cars in central Iowa was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt, authorities said Wednesday.

The two officers were shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a pair of “ambush-style attacks,” the Des Moines Police Department said.

Authorities named Scott Michael Greene, 46, as the suspect in the shootings that killed the officers from Des Moines and Urbandale, a nearby city.