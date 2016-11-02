Newsvine

geewizz-6485144

About Retired Educator Articles: 2 Seeds: 986 Comments: 5712 Since: Jul 2012

Iowa police capture suspect after 'ambush-style' killings of two officers - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by geewizz-6485144 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Nov 2, 2016 9:06 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This is a damn shame, people seem to have no value for the lives of others today!

A man suspected of killing two police officers sitting in their squad cars in central Iowa was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt, authorities said Wednesday.

The two officers were shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a pair of “ambush-style attacks,” the Des Moines Police Department said.

Authorities named Scott Michael Greene, 46, as the suspect in the shootings that killed the officers from Des Moines and Urbandale, a nearby city.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor